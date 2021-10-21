Actress-Dancer Sudhaa Chandran Tags PM Modi In Post On Being Stopped At Airport For Prosthetic Limb

Sudhaa Chandran in a still from her post. (Image courtesy: sudhaachandran)

Sudhaa Chandran lost her leg in an accident years ago

She uses a prosthetic foot

Actress and renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Sudhaa Chandran, in her latest post on Instagram, made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a specific card to senior citizens like her so that they can avoid being "grilled" by the airport authorities. Sudhaa Chandran lost her leg in an accident but returned to dancing and acting again using a prosthetic foot. In her post, the 56-year-old actress shared her account of going through this security "grill each time" and added that it "hurts." She said that despite requesting the airport authorities to conduct an "ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb," they ask her to remove it every time. "Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me," she can be heard saying in her post.

Sudhaa Chandran added: "But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen."

Sharing her video that appears to be from an airport, the actress wrote: "Totally hurt... each time going through this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state and central government authorities....and expecting a prompt action."

Re-posting Sudhaa Chandran's video on his Instagram feed, actor Karanvir Bohra extended his support and wrote: "I totally agree with you #sudhaji there should be a facility made for such situations."

Sudhaa Chandran is known for her performances in TV shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz and all seasons of Naagin. She has also won a National Award for her role in the Telugu film Mayuri, based on her life.