Actor Harshvardhan Rane Is Trading His Bike For Oxygen Concentrators In Hyderabad

Actor Harshvardhan Rane occupied a spot on the list of trends on Monday for all the good reasons. Just like many other celebs, the 37-year-old actor is also trying to contribute as much as possible to help people amid the oxygen crisis that is caused by the second COVID-19 surge in India. Harshvardhan Rane, in an Instagram post on Saturday, shared that he will be exchanging his motorbike for "a few oxygen concentrators" which will be "provided to people in need combatting COVID-19." Harshvardhan, who is an avid biker, posted a set of pictures of himself and his yellow Royal Enfield bike and wrote: "Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which we together can provide to people in need combatting COVID."

The actor, who had also contracted the coronavirus last year, then urged his colleagues and fans to "help him find good oxygen concentrators in Hyderabad."

Talking about coming forward to help people who are in dire need of oxygen cylinders amid the coronavirus, Harshvardhan Rane told Hindustan Times that he "doesn't come from a background where he could write huge checks" but he wanted to help people save lives of themselves and their loved ones so he decided to sell his motorcycle in exchange of oxygen concentrators.

"I'd just look at it, parked - like everything right now in my life looks like. I felt it could be used for something or someone. I don't come from a background where I could just write huge cheques. As of now, at my stage, I only look at things like this. I feel horrible if something is kept next to me, and someone isn't able to breathe," Harshvardhan told Hindustan Times and added: "I was going through this for the past few weeks, and that made me think of letting this motorcycle become oxygen for somebody."

Record daily spike in COVID cases have crippled the country's healthcare system and have left thousands without oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and proper medical facilities, resulting in brutal spike in deaths by COVID.

Harshvardhan Rane is known for his performances in south films such as Naa Ishtam, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Anaamika, Avunu 2 and Kavacham. He debuted in Bollywood with 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam and was last seen in Taish.