Taish Trailer: Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh Cause Bloodshed At A Wedding

Taish Trailer: Pulkit Samrat in a still from the film (courtesy kriti.kharbanda )

Highlights 'Taish' also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Sheikh

'Taish' is a revenge drama set around a wedding

'Taish' will release both as a film and series on ZEE5

The much-awaited trailer of the ZEE5 movie Taish was released on Thursday evening and oh boy, it sure looks intense. Taish is a revenge drama directed by Bejoy Nambiar, which will release on OTT platform ZEE5 as a series and also a film. The trailer of Taish begins with character introductions of an ensemble cast - Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Abhimanyu Singh, among others. The trailer shows two contrasting families from London - one which plans a lavish countryside wedding and the other with goons and professional killers, who attend. The two families collide when a past secret connecting them comes to the forefront at the wedding. It starts with an act of violence, which leads to a massive bloodshed at the wedding.

In the trailer, actor Harshvardhan Rane's portrayal of a hot-headed hitman is intense while Pulkit Samrat's performance as a rowdy character is equally impressive. Jim Sarbh's portrayal of a subtle personality with a dark past will also keep you glued to the screen. Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Abhimanyu Singh also make impactful appearances in the Taish trailer.

Watch the trailer of Taish here:

Speaking to news agency PTI earlier, director Bejoy Nambiar described Taish as "labour of hard work "It is a revenge drama that surrounds two families and an incident that ignites a storm. With love and revenge as a strong motif, the story will take you through an emotional wild ride. This has been a passion project from the word go and I really hope the audience will acknowledge our labour of hard work," reported news agency PTI.

Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, will premiere on ZEE5 on October 29.