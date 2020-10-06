Paltan Actor Harshvardhan Rane Tests Positive For COVID-19. Read His Post

Harshvardhan Rane shared this photo. (Image courtesy: harshvardhanrane )

Actor Harshvardhan Rane tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The 36-year-old actor shared his coronavirus diagnosis in a tweet on Monday evening, where he said that after experiencing stomach ache and fever, he took a COVID-19 test and the result is positive. Harshvardhan Rane also shared that he is in isolation for ten days. "Tested corona positive," he tweeted while sharing a note that read: "I had fever and stomach ache, and went to a hospital to get an opinion. They said it is mostly viral fever as lungs are super heathy and no other symptoms, and performed a routine COVID-19 test just to rule it out. My Aarogya Setu app now says I am COVID-19 positive! Okay then, guess its 10 days of isolation from here on."

"Had some good news for you guys but guess it will have to wait for 10 more days! So, see you on the other side with some great news, and good health! PS- Don't worry and please don't send me 'WhatsApp university' remedies. Just send your love to the Taish team," read the full note of the actor, who will next be seen in upcoming film Taish.

Tested Corona Positive pic.twitter.com/nlXa7IAc3w — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) October 5, 2020

Reacting to Harshvardhan Rane, his Taish co-star Pulkit Samrat sent him best wishes and tweeted: "The only test in life I wish for you to be negative in is this one bro! Get well soon!" Sonu Sood, who worked with the actor in 2018 film Paltan, tweeted: "Corona ki aesi ki taisi bhai!"

Thank you Superman https://t.co/0C3pT6p2B1 — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) October 6, 2020

Thank you Pulkit bro

negative ki koshish https://t.co/p8JP9tCF1k — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) October 6, 2020

Harshvardhan Rane is known for his performances in south films such as Naa Ishtam, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Anaamika, Avunu 2 and Kavacham. He debuted in Bollywood with 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam and in 2018, featured in J P Dutta's Paltan.