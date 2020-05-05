Actor Dulquer Salmaan Writes A Poem On Daughter Maryam's Birthday

Dulquer Salmaan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: dqsalmaan )

On daughter Maryam's 3rd birthday, south star Dulquer Salmaan wrote a poem for his little munchkin and it has all our heart. The actor shared a happy father-daughter moment, in which he can be seen holding Maryam in his arms as they share a hearty laugh together. Sharing the picture, Dulquer expressed how much he wants his daughter to stay the little baby that she is and wrote: "Happiest birthday, darling Marie. You've got every one of us acting your age while you insist, 'I'm a big girl now!' Maybe you're right. You're fast growing up, speaking in full sentences now. 3 years old, you're a big girl now. Twirling in your princess dresses. Creating your own games now. Telling us stories, you're big girl now. Walking on your own. Running now. Learning how to jump, you're a big girl now."

"Slow down darling Marie, be a baby still. Like the day we saw you for the first time. Held you and heard your cries for the first time. The day they thronged the hallways, to meet an angel for the first time. Be that baby girl still, we haven't had enough. Though forever more you're our baby. Even when the world says, she's a big girl now. Don't rush, darling Marie, stay our baby girl still," added the actor. He accompanied his post with hashtags such as #pappasattemptatapoem #youhavethateffectonus #happymaryamday #loveyoutothemoonandback and #ourbabygirl.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal got married in a private ceremony in Chennai in 2011. The couple welcomed daughter Maryam in May 2017.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which turned out to be a hit at the box office. Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, the film also starred Ritu Varma in the lead role. The actor will be next seen in Kurup, in which he will co-star with Manoj Bajpayee and Sobhita Dhulipala.