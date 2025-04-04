Hyderabad Influencer Throws Coffee At Store Staff After Heated Exchange, Makes Vlog

A Hyderabad influencer allegedly threw coffee and yelled at a store employee in a mall after the staff laughed at her.

In a video, Shaikh Maryam Ali alleged the saleswoman mocked her when she walked into the store. This angered Ms Ali, who then threw coffee at the employee and left the store.

In the clip going viral on X, Ms Ali was heard screaming at the staff; the visuals showed coffee spilt all over the counter and floor. The employee looked shocked. Ms Ali said: "That girl is stupid; it was totally the worst experience, and she is so arrogant."

Later, she also used a cuss word for the employee.

She added that she was "angry" because of the woman's behaviour, which "ruined" her mood.

"How does the company even hire such people? They have no idea how to behave with customers," Ms Ali continued.

Watch the video here:

This is just stupid. Girls like these should be banned from malls and sent to mental institutions. Shaikh Mariyam Ali thinks she owns the whole world and everyone works for her.

Ms Ali also spilt some coffee on herself while throwing it at the staff. She kept berating the employee until the very end of the video.

The video was shared on X with the caption, "This is just stupid. Girls like these should be banned from malls and sent to mental institutions. Shaikh Mariyam Ali thinks she owns the whole world and everyone works for her."

People on X backed the salesperson and chastised the influencer for her disrespect. Others even demanded that Ms Ali be prohibited from entering the mall.

One X user said, "Look at her behaviour. Should have gone there without information at home."

A second user suggested that Ms Ali's "access to the mall and city should be restricted," and said, "People who act like her have no place in civil society."

"Store owner should file a complaint and get her arrested for harassment of store staff," the user added.

Her access to the mall and city should be restricted. People who act like her have no place in civil society.



"You can earn money not class, this mall should slap a defamation case on this creature, look at her language," a third user asserted.

