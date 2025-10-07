Actor-Director Arrested For Sexually Harassing Actress On Pretext Of Film Offer

Rajajinagar Police have arrested actor, director, and producer B I Hemant Kumar in Bengaluru on charges of sexual harassment, cheating, and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint filed by a television actress.

According to the complaint, Hemant had approached the actress in 2022, offering her the lead role in a film titled 3. An agreement was signed promising Rs 2 lakh as remuneration, of which Rs 60,000 was paid in advance.

Later, the complainant alleged that Hemant delayed the shoot and began harassing her by insisting she wear revealing clothes and perform obscene scenes.

She stated that he misbehaved with her during filming and threatened her when she refused to comply. Despite completing her portions after mediation through the Film Chamber, Hemant allegedly continued to harass and intimidate her.

The complaint further mentions that during a 2023 promotional event in Mumbai, Hemant allegedly spiked her drink, filmed her in an inebriated state, and later used the video to blackmail her. When she resisted, he reportedly sent goons to follow her and issued life threats to her and her mother.

He is also accused of posting edited and uncensored video clips of the film on social media without Censor Board approval, sharing her personal details, and defaming her publicly.

The actress later approached the Bengaluru City Civil Court, which granted an interim injunction restraining Hemant from uploading any videos. However, he allegedly violated the order and continued to post defamatory content.

The police said Hemant has been taken into custody and remanded to judicial detention while investigations continue.