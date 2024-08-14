'Felt So Dirty': Delhi Student, 22, Touched Inappropriately By Elderly Man In Metro

The woman was travelling on the Yellow Line towards Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station.

The Delhi Metro has become a lifeline of the city in 20 years and is regarded as one of the most convenient means of transportation. However, these days, the Delhi Metro has been in the news for different reasons which have mostly to do with unruly and unusual passenger behaviour. Amid this, a 22-year-old post-graduate student recently shared her harrowing experience while travelling in Delhi Metro in a Reddit post.

She said that an elderly man inappropriately touched her while she was travelling in the metro and the incident has left her "disgusted and scared". The woman was travelling on the Yellow Line towards Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station. She stated that she saw an elderly man and offered him a seat since she was about to get down. "He looked kinda old and I was literally giving him my seat to sit on as my station was arriving," she wrote on Reddit.

When she got up from the seat, she felt something was wrong. She continued, "He sort of lingers for a while looking at that empty seat and I instinctively felt something seemed odd for a moment and then when I began moving towards the metro gate he GRAZED his hand over my a**."

The 22-year-old said that she "froze" and saw the man "fleeing" towards the next coach of the metro. She added that she got scared to get off at any station and stayed on the train for a few minutes till everyone got off. "I just felt so disgusted. I was so scared to get off at my station and stayed back in the metro for a good 5 mins till everyone had boarded off. And I could feel that revolting sensation still. It just felt so dirty. My day is thoroughly ruined and now I will be anxious for quite sometime travelling in metro," she continued.

She concluded the post and said the incident scared her about her safety and well-being for the first time in the metro.

The now-viral post caught the attention of several users, who expressed their frustration and anger.

"And these men say that why women have 'privilege' of seperate women coach. This is not privilege bro , its necessity," said a user.

Another said, "So many cases on the metro, can we do something as citizens? It's getting worse guys."

"Practically you can never avoid such conditions 100% . Be sure to confront the person if something like that happens again," said a third user.

"Post on twitter, loop delhi police and Women and child ministry, also may loop Ms Maliwal," added a person.

A user said, "This is unacceptable, me being a male wants to apologise for such behaviour. I hope you are okay."

"Please dont travel in coaches except women's coach. These experiences are traumatic enough," stated a Reddit user.