Actor Aly Goni Gives A Tour Of His Karjat Villa In New Vlog

Aly Goni in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

TV star Aly Goni and rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin run a collective YouTube channel, on which they often share posts pertaining to their personal lives. They recently shared a vlog in which Aly Goni gave a tour of his new Karjat villa. The vlog had glimpses of the living room, the garden, the in process jacuzzi space and the swimming pool. The video also had a special surprise that Jasmin Bhasin planned for Aly Goni. She requested Aly Goni's parents to come to the villa and surprise him and they did.

Check out the vlog here:

Back in 2021, when Jasmin Bhasin bought a new home, Aly Goni shared this post congratulating the actress and he wrote in his caption, "I m so so sooo proud of you. Congratulations on your new house meri jaan I know how much you have worked hard for this."

Jasmin Bhasin, a popular name in the Indian television industry, has been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She is best-known for starring in TV shows Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji among others. She briefly starred in Naagin 4.

Jasmin Bhasin is reportedly dating Aly Goni, who has worked in television shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Bahu Hamari Rajnikant . He also participated in Nach Baliye 9.