Jasmin Bhasin's Birthday Post For Boyfriend Aly Goni Is All About Love

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni in a picture. (courtesy: jasminbhasin2806)

It is Aly Goni's birthday today. The actor turns 32. Oh, and, the award for the best birthday wish goes to none other than his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, of course. The actress has picked an adorable picture featuring herself and the birthday boy to mark the day. The message read, “It's hard to believe another year has passed! We're both a little older and a little wiser. Not everything that happened this year was awesome, but then again, a lot of things really were. I'm thankful that you were born and I'm grateful for the time we spent together this year. Your life is a gift and you are precious [red heart]. May your birthday be the beginning of the most amazing. sensational, awesome, and brilliantly fantastic year.” Replying to the post, Aly Goni wrote, “Thank you soooo much,” along with red heart emojis. Actress Mah Vij wrote, “Happy birthday, rockstar.” Actress Kishwer Merchant dropped red hearts under the post.

Jasmin Bhasin also shared a picture of Aly Goni on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Birthday boy is ready.”

Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni came up with a special note for his brother. Sharing a montage featuring glimpses of Aly Goni and friends, Arslan wrote, “Happy happy birthday tips Aly Goni ………. May god bless you with all the happiness, wealth and love. Always proud of you mere toofan. Have a great birthday and an amazing year ahead.” Aly Goni too dropped an equally adorable note under the post. He wrote, “Thank you so much, Bhai.” Arslan Goni's girlfriend, designer Sussanne Khan too extended her warmest greetings on the happy occasion. She wrote, “Happppy happy birthday Alyyyy U are truly a toofan of love and happiness [heart emojis]. Have an amazingggg 2023.'

Coming back to Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, the two never fail to give major couple goals. Recently, they were spotted grooving to the beats of Kudiyee Ni Teri from Akshay Kumar's film Selfiee. Along with the clip, Aly Goni wrote, “Tripping on this song #KudiyeeNiTeri.”





Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were part of Bigg Boss 14.