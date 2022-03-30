Action Hero Bruce Willis Is 'Stepping Away' From His Acting Career After Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis. (courtesy: dobledebruce)

Action hero Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia, is retiring from his acting career due to health issues, his family announced on Wednesday. Bruce Will's family posted a joint statement on the Instagram handle saying that aphasia is impacting his cognitive abilities- it is a condition that leads to loss of ability to express or understand speech. The post added that it is a challenging time for their family. Bruce Willis' daughter, Rumer, shared a joint statement on her Instagram handle that read, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Aphasia can affect the ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written. It typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury.

The post further added, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

Bruce Willis started his acting career in the early 1980s with uncredited roles in films such as The Verdict. However, his career took a 360-degree turn after his performance as John McClane in the 1988 action movie Die Hard, which became Willis' first major film franchise.

Across his four-decade acting career, he won two Emmys, one for Moonlighting and another for his guest appearance in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.