'It Was An Error In Judgment,' Says Bruce Willis After He Was Asked To Leave Store For Not Wearing A Mask

Die Hard star Bruce Willis began trending recently and for all the wrong reasons. The actor was asked to leave a store in Los Angeles on Monday after he entered it without wearing a mask, reported Page Six. According to the report, people inside the store became upset after the 65-year-old actor was spotted sans a face mask and was asked to leave the store by an employee. However, he did have a bandanna tied around his neck, which he didn't use to cover his face. The actor received major flak on social media for not keeping up with the necessary precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor was photographed at the store without a mask and he was also asked to walk away without buying anything from the store.

Later, the actor spoke to People magazine in an exclusive interview and said that not wearing a mask "was an error in judgment." ThePulp Fiction actor asked his fans to stay safe and wear masks at all times. "Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up," People quoted Bruce Willis as saying

Last year, the actor spent his time with ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, at the family's home in Idaho, while his wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5 were at the actor's Los Angeles home.

In terms of work, Bruce Willis has several projects in the line-up, which include Cosmic Sin, Apex, Out Of Death and American Siege. His will next be seen in Midnight In The Switchgrass alongside Megan Fox. Bruce Willis, who has largely featured in action and thriller films, is the star of movies like Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, Moonrise Kingdom, Looper, Glass, Pulp Fiction and A Good Day To Die Hard.