Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Shares Adorable Post For Him: "Love This Guy So Much"

Tallulah Willis' latest Instagram post radiates love for her father, actor Bruce Willis. The actress shared a series of pictures along with a heartfelt message for her dad, who is battling frontotemporal dementia. In the first photo, Bruce Willis is seen kissing Tallulah on the back of her head, with his hands resting on her shoulders. Next is a selfie of the two, both flashing million-dollar smiles. For the final slide, Tallulah included a photo of her dad smiling while she holds a book that has a magazine clipping featuring him. Frontotemporal dementia is a broad term for a group of brain disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes. As these areas of the brain shrink, it can lead to speech difficulties, emotional challenges and changes in personality.

In her caption, Tallulah wrote, "Hey I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I'm so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it! From the forever archives.” Reacting to the post, Alana Hadid posted red hearts. Model Meadow Rain Walker commented, “Purest love.” Actress Allie Marie Evans said, “My tallulah Bruce. Love you bubs.” Model Helena Christensen wrote, “Dad looks so sweet and happy.”

Tallulah Willis is Bruce Willis' daughter with his ex-wife, Demi Moore. The former couple also has two other daughters, Rumer Willis and Scout Willis. Bruce and Demi divorced in 2000. In 2009, he married Emma Heming Willis. They are proud parents to two daughters, Evelyn and Mabel.

Bruce Willis' frontotemporal dementia diagnosis was shared by his wife, actress Emma Heming Willis, in February last year. This news came almost a year after it was announced that Bruce had aphasia and would be stepping away from acting. In an Instagram post, Emma Heming Willis wrote, “Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.”

She added, “Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Read the full note below:

Bruce Willis has appeared in films like Die Hard, Breakfast of Champions, Unbreakable, Bandits and The Whole Ten Yards.