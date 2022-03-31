Bruce Willis Retiring Because of Aphasia Made Twitter Very Emotional

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia.(courtesy: demimoore)

Highlights Bruce Willis will be retiring from films

His family announced in a statement on Wednesday

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia

Actor Bruce Willis, who has been diagnosed with aphasia (a disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate), will quit movies. The Die Hard star's family announced that the actor will no longer be working in films due to his deteriorating health. The statement was jointly signed by Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn and an excerpt from it read, ""To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Fans of Bruce Willi shared tweets acknowledging some of his best works and wished him a speedy recovery.

This is what a fan posted:

A fan of the actor, also diagnosed with aphasia, tweeted this fir the actor, "I was diagnosed with aphasia 10 yrs ago. I was tested and also had a speech therapist. Today, I still don't know my triggers. I thank Bruce Willis and his family for bravely sharing while bringing awareness for those who also at times suffer in silence."

I was diagnosed with #Aphasia 10 yrs ago. I was tested and also had a speech therapist. Today, I still don't know my triggers. I thank #BruceWillis and his family for bravely sharing while bringing awareness for those who also at times suffer in silence& — Miss Carter (@Tschelle5) March 30, 2022

"Let's show Bruce Willis some love! What are four of your favourite Bruce Willis roles/films," wrote another fan.

Let's show #BruceWillis Some Love!!! What are four of your Favourite Bruce Willis Roles/Films. pic.twitter.com/fOKdW9PQ2v — Stuntman Mike (@Stuntman_MIK3) March 30, 2022

There was more love for the actor. Fans wished him a speedy recovery: "My heart goes out to Bruce Willis and his family. His work has meant more to me than I could ever put into words and I only hope he gets the care he needs to get better. If this is in fact the end of your acting career, all I can say is thank you. We love you Bruce."

My heart goes out to #BruceWillis and his family. His work has meant more to me than I could ever put into words and I only hope he gets the care he needs to get better. If this is in fact the end of your acting career, all I can say is thank you. We love you Bruce! — Cody Leach (@CodyLeachYT) March 30, 2022

The list of tweets would have been incomplete without "Yippee Ki-Yay," popularised by by his Die Hard character John McClane.

A legend in every pure sense of the word. The Die Hard series, Pulp Fiction, Looper, Lucky Number Slevin, The Sixth Sense, Friends, Armageddon, The Fifth Element, 12 Monkeys...



If this is truly the end, thank you for all you gave us.



Yippee Ki Yay Bruce. #BruceWillispic.twitter.com/KHQhOa1lh4 — The Fellowship of Film and TV (@Fellowship_FATV) March 30, 2022

"Happy Retirement Bruce," read another tweet.

"And Alexander Wept, Seeing As He Had No More Worlds To Conquer."



Happy Retirement Bruce.#BruceWillis#DieHardpic.twitter.com/X26SuQA6Yo — Aswin K (@NotionsofAswin) March 31, 2022

Read Bruce Willis' family's full statement here:

Bruce Willis, who largely featured in action and thriller films, is the star of movies like Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, Moonrise Kingdom, Looper, Glass, Pulp Fiction and the his most famous work in the Die Hard series. Before his big Hollywood break, Bruce Wills famously starred in Moonlighting.