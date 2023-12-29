Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Anniversary Pics: '16 Years With This Special Man'

Bruce Willis with Emma Heming Willis. (courtesy: emmahemingwillis)

Die Hard actor Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming are celebrating 16 years of togetherness. Emma shared a set of pictures with Bruce on her Instagram profile and she captioned them. "16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows." The comments section of the post, however, was eclipsed by fans enquiring about the actor's health. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD), his family announced in February this year. Bruce Willis retired from acting in 2022 because of growing cognitive difficulties.

In the comments section of Emma Heming Willis' post, an Instagram user wrote, "Love will always be your strength." Another one added, "Hope all keeps going so well and this year begins and ends with love." Another comment read, "Beautiful thinking of you hoping for a miracle." Another one added, "God bless you and yours." Another comment read, "The struggle is real but so is the heart." "How is is condition now," asked another fan.

Check out the photos shared by Emma here:

In February this year, Bruce Willis' family had shared a statement on his diagnosis that read, "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing. Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis. In love and gratitude."

Bruce Willis, who largely featured in action and thriller films, is the star of movies like Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, Moonrise Kingdom, Looper, Glass, Pulp Fiction and the his most famous work in the Die Hard series. Before his big Hollywood break, Bruce Wills famously starred in Moonlighting..