Inside Bruce Willis' 68th Birthday Celebrations With Family And Ex-Wife Demi Moore. Watch

A still from the video. (courtesy: demimoore)

Bruce Willis, who turned 68 on Sunday (March 19), celebrated the special day with his family and ex-wife Demi Moore. The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle offering a glimpse of the celebrations. In the video, she along with her daughter Rumer, Tallulah and Scout LaRue and Emma Heming (Bruce Willis' wife) can be seen singing "Happy Birthday Daddio". The video also features Emma Heming and Bruce Willis' daughters Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray. The Die Hard star can be seen surrounded by his family and singing "Happy Birthday" along with them. Towards the end of the video, Emma brings a dessert decorated with two candles. He blows the candle and soon his family starts cheering, "Hip-Hip Hooray".

Sharing the post, Demi Moore wrote a sweet birthday note for ex-husband Bruce Willis that read, "Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes - we all feel them." Demi's daughter Rumer also shared a similar video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Happy Birthday Daddio. I love you to the (moon emoticon). You are so cool."

Check out Deemi Moore's post below:

Last year in March, Bruce Willis retired from acting owing to health issues. Bruce Willis' family posted a joint statement on the Instagram handle saying that aphasia is impacting his cognitive abilities- it is a condition that leads to loss of ability to express or understand speech. An excerpt from the announcement read, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Take a look:

Coming back to Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, the couple got married in 1987, but announced their separation in 1998 and filed for divorce in 2000.