Bruce Willis' Pulp Fiction Co-Star John Travolta's Throwback Post Is Friendship Goals

Hollywood star Bruce Willis, who will be retiring from acting post his aphasia diagnosis, has been receiving a whole lot of love from his fans and co-stars. Bruce Willis' character might have killed John Travolta's hitman in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction but IRL, he always believed in John. Sharing throwback pictures with Bruce Willis, John Travolta write in his Instagram post: "Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, Pulp Fiction and Look Who's Talking. Years later he said to me, "John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you, I feel like it's happening to me." That's how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce."

John Travolta and Bruce Willis played two of Pulp Fiction's three protagonists - Vincent Vega and Butch Coolidge - with Samuel L Jackson as the third, Jules Winnfield. The film revitalized John Travolta's failing career and brought the Bruce Willis critical acclaim that his previous hit films, like Die Hard, had not. In Look Who's Talking and its sequel Look Who's Talking Too, Bruce Willis voices Baby Mikey.

At this year's Oscars, Bruce Wills was missed big time at the mini Pulp Fiction reunion on stage, attended by Uma Thurman, Samuel L Jackson and John Travolta. The trio joked about the 5$ milkshake, Uma-John did the famous dance routine and the three stars announced Will Smith's controversial Best Actor win.

Meanwhile, in an joint statement, signed off by Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, it was revealed that the 67-year-old actor will be stepping away from acting after he being diagnosed with aphasia.

The statement shared by the Die Hard star's family read, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that."

Bruce Willis, who famously starred in the Die Hard series of films, was a TV star, largely known for his comedic timing in the TV series Moonlighting before he made it big in Hollywood. His film credits also include hits like 12 Monkeys, The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable.