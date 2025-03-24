Acclaimed Filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's Films To Have Exhibition At Academy Museum

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Korean studio CJ ENM have partnered to present an exhibition celebrating the works of acclaimed filmmaker Bong Joon Ho.

The three-time Oscar winner, known for directing Parasite, Memories of Murder, Snowpiercer and The Host, will be featured in an exhibition titled Director's Inspiration: Bong Joon Ho.

Opening on March 23, the showcase will display over 100 original items, including storyboards, research materials, film posters, concept art, creature designs, props and on-set photographs.

The exhibition will also feature a creative workspace containing objects that inspired the director's films, alongside a retrospective screening series of his movies.

This collaboration is part of a three-year agreement between the Academy Museum and CJ ENM aimed at increasing Asian cinema's visibility in Hollywood.

In a joint statement, the organisations explained, "This partnership aims to expand the presence of not only Korean but also outstanding Asian films in mainstream Hollywood, building on CJ ENM's success in leading Korean cinema's global advancement."

Bong Joon Ho's latest project is Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role.