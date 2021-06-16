'Absolutely Stunning': Suniel Shetty's First Impression Of Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Debut Collaboration

Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul in a loved-up pic (courtesy athiyashetty)

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul recently featured in an advert for a luxury eyewear brand - their first ever collaboration. For the uninitiated, Athiya and KL Rahul are the new love birds on the block. While glimpses of Athiya and KL Rahul's photoshoot took over the Internet on Wednesday, one celebrity loved it a bit too much and it's none other than Athiya's dad Suniel Shetty. Giving a massive shout out to the couple, Suniel Shetty shared an Instagram post and wrote: "Absolutely stunning you both look in this brand new avatar," and added: "Wish all of you the very best!"

Aww... Suniel Shetty's post is the most dad-like reaction ever. In the comments section, dropped adorable reactions in response to Suniel Shetty's post.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul often trend for their loved-up Instagram posts for each other and here's just some of them. Suniel Shetty is almost always the first one to drop adorable comments on their Instagram posts.

In an interview with ETimes earlier, Suniel Shetty had said, "I love Ahan's girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana (Suniel Shetty's wife) doesn't have a problem with that and they are happy."

In 2019, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul began featuring in headlines for their speculated dating life with reports stating that the duo apparently began seeing each other since February of that year. Rumours were fanned on Athiya's birthday in November when KL Rahul shared an adorable birthday wish for her, making it Instagram official.