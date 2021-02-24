KL Rahul's Comment On Athiya Shetty's Post Speaks A Thousand Words

KL Rahul with Athiya Shetty in a cute pic (courtesy rahulkl)

Athiya Shetty and her rumoured boyfriend, cricket KL Rahul may not post photos with each other too often but netizens often witness glimpses of their social media PDA. On Wednesday morning, Athiya Shetty Instagrammed a February magazine cover she features on and her post was flooded with comments. While Athiya's friends Krishna Shroff and Diva Dhawan posted cute comments, KL Rahul's response took the cake. He reviewed Athiya's look on the magazine cover with the baby angel emoji. Aww, how cute is that? Athiya Shetty sports a pale pink, ruffled ensemble on the cover and here's what KL Rahul had to say:

On Athiya Shetty's birthday last year, KL Rahul wished the actress with a loved-up selfie and this message: "Happy birthday mad child."

Earlier, Athiya Shetty dropped this adorable post on KL Rahul's birthday in April. "Happy birthday, my person," she wrote.

Sometime in 2019, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul began featuring in headlines for their speculated dating life with reports stating that the duo apparently began seeing each other since February that year. Rumours were fanned on Athiya's birthday in November when KL Rahul shared an adorable birthday wish for her. The rumoured couple were also spotted vacationing together in Thailand with their friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and her boyfriend Aditya Seal.

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. She made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, also featured in Mubarakan and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor.