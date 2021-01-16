Viral: Athiya Shetty's Unseen Pic With Rumoured Boyfriend KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: athiyashetty )

Highlights Athiya took part in Instagram's "post a picture of" challenge on Saturday

A user asked her to post her unseen pic with KL Rahul

The photo features Athiya and Rahul sporting face masks

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Saturday, courtesy an unseen picture of the duo. Athiya, who is rumoured to be dating KL Rahul, took part in Instagram's "post a picture of" challenge on Saturday and as a result, shared an unseen photo of herself and the cricketer when a user asked her to. In the picture, Athiya and Rahul can be seen sporting face masks while clicking a selfie. While the actress' outfit isn't clearly visible in the picture, Rahul can be seen sporting a black t-shirt. Check out the picture here:

Screenshot of Athiya Shetty's Instagram story.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are reportedly dating since 2019. They often occupy spots on trends' lists for their adorable Instagram exchange.

On Athiya Shetty's birthday last year, KL Rahul posted a sun-kissed picture of themselves and wrote: "Happy birthday, mad child."

And here's what the actress posted on KL Rahul's birthday:

After reports of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's rumoured relationship surfaced on the Internet. The duo were pictured vacationing in Thailand with their friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan and her boyfriend Aditya Seal.

Previously, in an interview with ETimes, Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty said: "I love Ahan's girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana (Suniel Shetty's wife) doesn't have a problem with that and they are happy."

In terms of work, Athiya Shetty made her acting debut with Nikhil Advani's Hero, in which she co-starred with Sooraj Pancholi. The film was produced by Salman Khan. She later starred in Anees Bazmee's romantic comedy Mubarakan. Athiya Shetty's last film remains Debamitra Biswal's comedy drama Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.