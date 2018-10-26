About Last Night: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Other Stars Make Aayush Sharma's Birthday A Night To Remember

Salman Khan, Karisma and Sonakshi at Arpita Khan's Mumbai home.

Highlights Arpita and Aayush invited all their filmy friends to the party Karisma Kapoor ensured the spotlight followed her Aayush debuted in Bollywood with Loveyatri

Arpita Khan hosted a blockbuster birthday party for her husband Aayush Sharma on Thursday night, which was attended by the who's who of the film industry. The Khans were in full attendance - Arbaaz arrived with his roumoured girlfriend Giorgia Adriani - to make Aayush's birthday extra special. Arpita and Aayush's guest list had names of Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, Swara Bhasker, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya, and Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha. Some attendees also shared inside photos on social media, which prove that it was one helluva night.

Salman Khan arrived all by himself with his usual stern expression, reserved for the frantic shutterbugs. Salman's sister Alvira was photographed with her husband Atul Agnihotri; Arpita and Aayush also stepped out to greet the paparazzi. Arbaaz and Giorgia were also photographed together.

All that glittered was Karisma Kapoor. She happily posed with her girlfriends Amrita Arora and Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan).

Karisma and Amrita arrive for Aayush's party along with Seema Khan.

From casual chic to party formals, the ladies at Arpita and Aayush's party put their fashionable foot forward. From Warina Hussain (Aayush's Loveyatri co-star), dressed in a sleek black slip dress, to Sonakshi Sinha's white formal outfit, women at the party looked totally fabulous. Waluscha De Sousa and Kiara Advani put their faith in denims and tee and nailed the casual look. Kiara attended the party after walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra.

Check out who wore what:

Anil Kapoor looked jhakaas (as always) while Karan Johar showcased another experimental look. Kartik Aaryan (also Manish Malhotra's showstopper at the aforementioned show) and Ritiesh Deshmukh looked under-dressed for the do. Varun Dhawan and his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan were inseparable.

Anand Bedi arrived hand-in-hand with Neha Dhupia while Salman's Race 3 co-star Bobby Deol got a picture clicked with his wife Tanya. Dia Mirza caught up with her husband Sahil Sangha after attending the opening night of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur were all smiles.

Aayush Sharma recently debuted in Bollywood with Loveyatri, which was produced by Salman Khan.