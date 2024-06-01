About Last Night: Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone's Dinner Date With Family

Deepika Padukone pictured at a Mumbai restaurant.

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai last night. The actress was accompanied by her mother Ujjala Padukone. Deepika Padukone was her usual stunning self in a denim jacket that she wore with a black dress. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings and kept her make-up minimal. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The star couple announced that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September.

See photos from Deepika Padukone's dinner date here:

Last week, Deepika Padukone shared pictures from a shoot on Instagram and she simply captioned it, "Sunshine state of mind..." Take a look at the photos here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two wedding ceremonies in 2018. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating in 2012 and they got secretly engaged in 2015, they revealed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She has a super busy schedule ahead. She will star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

She had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan last year. The actress was seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika Padukone also attended the 95th Academy Awards last year, where she was one of the presenters.