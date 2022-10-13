About Last Night: Alia Bhatt Pictured With Husband Ranbir And Mother-In-Law Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor stepped out on Wednesday night in Mumbai. They were accompanied by Ranbir's mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were twinning and winning in black outfits. Alia in a classic LBD and Ranbir in a black shirt and matching pants. Neetu Kapoor was dressed in white separates. The family of three happily smiled and posed for the paparazzi stationed in Bandra. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April this year after dating for over 5 years and Alia announced her pregnancy in June.

See the photos from last night:

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia and Ranbir were twinning in black.

Ranbir Kapoor with mom Neetu.

A candid picture of Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in June this year. She married Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Their story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, their first film together.

Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Other than that, the actress has multiple films in the line-up. Alia Bhatt had four film releases this year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra - all of which received stellar box office collections. She also starred in and co-produced Darlings, which released on Netflix and received positive reviews. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the smash hit Brahmastra. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

In terms of work, Neetu Kapoor will co-star in an untitled project with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The untitled film will be directed by Milind Dhaimade. Neetu Kapoor announced her association with the project last month. She was last seen in the hit JuggJug Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.