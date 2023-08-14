Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ahead Of Finale, Abhishek Malhan Hospitalised, Confirms YouTuber's Sister

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: fukra_insaan)

Just a day ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT 2finale, one of the strongest contenders in the house Abhishek Malhan has been admitted to the hospital. In recent days, Abhishek's housemates were seen to be concerned about his health. Now, Abhishek's sister Prerna Malhan revealed that the YouTuber has been hospitalised, due to which he won't be able to perform in the finale episode on Monday night. Abhishek Malhan's sister confirmed the same via a tweet on August 13. Urging all his fans to pray for her brother's “speedy recovery”, Prerna wrote, “Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won't be able to perform for you all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let's pray for his speedy recovery.”

Soon after fans were updated about Abhishek Malhan's health, they flooded the comments section wishing him a speedy recovery. A comment read, “This is heartbreaking, wishing him a speedy recovery.”

A fan said, “It's very sad news. Get well soon man…your performance we will definitely miss but health first. Guys let's all pray and wish him a speedy recovery”.

Another requested, “Stay Strong Champ!”

The YouTuber has reportedly been unwell for almost a week before his health deteriorated further. So far, the Bigg Boss OTT team hasn't shared any updates about Abhishek Malhan's health condition. Last week, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 announced its top 5 contestants. Abhishek Malhan is competing with Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve to lift the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy. TV actress Jiya Shankar, who was the last contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house, is also rooting for the YouTuber.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started on June 17 with renowned faces like Cyrus Broacha, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid among others. The host Salman Khan will announce the winner for the second season tonight. You can watch the finale episode at 9 PM on the JioCinema app.