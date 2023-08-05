Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar On Abhishek Malhan And Manisha Rani

Jiya Shankar shared this image.(courtesy: jiyaashankarofficial)

It appears that all is not well in Abhishek Malhan's group inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The latest episode hints at a lack of trust between Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani. In a conversation with Abhishek, Jiya expressed her thoughts on Manisha. Jiya shared that she isn't comfortable talking about personal matters in front of her. The TV actress accused Manisha of bringing up personal details in fights. This conversation took place right after a chat between Abhishek and Jad Hadid discussing their housemates. Model Jad Hadid asked Abhishek to “be safe” and try to be wary of people around him.

Upon learning the details of the chit-chat, Jiya told Abhishek, “I hope he [Jad Hadid] sees the show after going out and hopefully someone translates the show for him. This is when he would understand that I never spoke ill about him. He asked you to be safe?”

Abhishek told Jiya that it takes time for him to trust someone. “It takes time for me to trust someone. See this is what I was telling Manisha too when it comes to the game I will choose Jiya, Manisha and Elvish any day. But when it come to knowing you in person I am not sure if I know you that better,” he said.

On not knowing each other personally, Jiya Shankar stated that initially when she sat with Abhishek and Manisha and talked about personal details, Manisha used these details during fights. “So ever since that, I have stopped sitting with you. And if there is Manisha around then I won't talk that time. It's not that I haven't spoken about it with Manisha but now she is trying to get to know me,” Jiya added.

Meanwhile, Manish Rani overheard Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan's talk. Later, while discussing it with Elvish Yadav, Manisha said that Jiya is only interested in Abhishek but she has to “sit with us because of him”.

In other news, Abhishek Malhan not only became the last captain of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house but also the first finalist of the ongoing season. He defeated Pooja Bhatt.