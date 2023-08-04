Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Gets Emotional After Losing Captaincy Task

Pooja Bhatt in a still from Bigg Boss OTT 2. (courtesy: officialjiocinema)

Actress–filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on Salman Khan's popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. She had a chance to not only become the last captain of the house but also the first finalist of the ongoing season. However, Pooja Bhatt lost to Abhishek Malhan. In the new promo of the show, the actress-filmmaker was seen tearing up after losing the captaincy task to Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan. In a conversation with contestants Avinash Sachdev and Bebika Dhurve, she talked about Abhsihek's aggressive behaviour and how it has been a pattern over the last few weeks.

Pooja Bhatt further mentioned that because of her experiences in life, she doesn't get manipulated easily and supports who is right. The actress stated that despite whatever has happened between her and Abhishek, she has always seen a “zeal in him to win.”

Pooja Bhatt said, “I have always looked at that boy and have always seen a zeal in him to win. Do you think I was manipulated when I gave the apples? No! Why would I do it? I am not upset; I just don't understand. Dignity kaha chali jati hai? (Where does that dignity go?)”

“I stand by my people for who they are. It's not just about getting that trophy. It's also about how you win,” she concluded. Watch the full promo here:

In another promo, the housemates were seen supporting their favourite contestant between the two – Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan. Towards the end of the clip, Pooja Bhatt was seen apologising to Bigg Boss for giving up the task. She said, “Sorry Bigg Boss… Mai maafi chahati hu. Mai concede kar leti hu. Ban jane do captain Abhishek ko (I am sorry Bigg Boss. Please allow Abhishek to become the captain).”

Watch the video here:

Contestants Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Bebika Dhurve are still in the race for Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy. You can stream the show on Jio Cinema.