Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Reveals She Told Dad Mahesh To Cast Sunny Leone In Jism 2

Mahesh Bhatt with daughter Pooja. (courtesy: poojab1972)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, entered the house during the family week. Now, the actress has revealed that this wasn't Mahesh Bhatt's first visit to the Bigg Boss house. Talking to her co-contestants, Pooja Bhatt said, “You know, interestingly my father is coming for the second time in the Bigg Boss house. The first time, he had come when Sunny Leone was in Season 5 of Bigg Boss. So that time I wanted to cast her [Sunny Leone] for my film Jism 2. That time I couldn't wait for six months to know if she is interested or not to work in my film. She had never worked in films before." Jism 2 marked Sunny Leone's Bollywood debut. Randeep Hooda was also part of it. The film was a sequel to Pooja Bhatt's 2003 Jism.

Pooja Bhatt added, “So I told my dad that you will have to go because he can tell in two seconds if the person is capable of acting in the film or not. He specially came to Bigg Boss to meet her. He informed her that Pooja is making a film and asked her if she is interested in working with me. She said yes and we did it.”

Before this, Pooja Bhatt spoke about her divorce and how she survived the ordeal on the show. The actress also confessed that getting a divorce was entirely her decision. “I said that I wanted to live my life with comfort or keep my 10 to 11 years old relationship. My husband was not a bad person. But then I thought I had lost myself and it was not for somebody else or the betterment of life. I wanted myself back,” she said. The actress was married to video jockey- restaurateur Manish Makhija.



Bigg Boss OTT 2 can be streamed on Jio Cinema.