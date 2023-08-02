Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Says Divorce Was The 'Lowest Phase' Of Her Life - 'It Felt Like Death'

Pooja Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: poojab1972)

Pooja Bhatt has never shied away from speaking about her personal life. The actress has always been honest about her battle with alcoholism as well as her marriage. Now, as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT too, Pooja Bhatt has not shied away from discussing unpleasant truths. In the latest episode of the reality show, Pooja Bhatt is seen discussing her divorce. She was married to video jockey- restaurateur Manish Makhija. Speaking to fellow contestant Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt confessed that getting a divorce was entirely her decision. “I said that I wanted to live my life with comfort or keep my 10 to 11 years old relationship. My husband was not a bad person. But then I thought I had lost myself and it was not for somebody else or the betterment of life. I wanted myself back,” Pooja said, adding that she could not “lie to herself”.

Pooja Bhatt then went on to compare her divorce to death. “I wanted myself back but what did I do after that to hide my pain when it's an 11-year-old relationship? It was called off suddenly and it felt like death but people ask if you are ok and people prefer you say so. And later you go and hide behind alcohol because the bottle delivers. Then I thought that I wanted to set myself free and find myself but I drilled myself more into a bad zone.”

The actress-filmmaker also explained how she survived the ordeal. “So that phase in my life was the lowest phase of my life. I pushed myself to the bottom of the pool and suddenly one survivor's instinct crept in and I clawed my way out and said ‘No boss, I am not giving up on myself'. That's very important but when I look back to that phase I never push myself away from it. I look straight in the eye and said yes you have become this otherwise what's the difference between a bottle and a person. So now the universe said that I am ready,” said Pooja Bhatt.

In one of the previous episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2,Pooja Bhatt discussed her equation with her former husband. “He is a very good human being, he's Capricorn and that's why we got along very well. When we start speaking a lie, the blame game starts and I didn't want that. Whatever was there was very good till the time it lasted. Till the time dignity was there we were together. Then we parted ways on a good note,” she said. They were married from 2003 to 2014.

You can stream Bigg Boss OTT on Jio Cinema.