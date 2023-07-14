Bigg Boss OTT 2 : Pooja Bhatt Reacts To Abhishek Malhan's 'Ladki Hai Toh Izzat...' Comment

Pooja Bhatt on the show. (Courtesy:Twitter)

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is keeping fans glued to their screens. Be it Jiya Shankar's emotional confession or Pooja Bhatt's unfiltered opinions, the unexpected twists and turns are too good to miss. In the last episode, Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan got into an ugly fight. It all started after Bebika passed a comment on Abhishek's upbringing during the classroom captaincy task. Now, Bebika has opened up about Abhishek's impulsive reaction to Pooja Bhatt. Bebika said that Abhishek always misbehaves with her. To this, Pooja Bhatt said, "Yesterday, in fact, when I heard Abhishek yelling that 'ladka hota toh muh tod deta, ladki hai toh izzat de raha hu [You are a woman hence, I am respecting you]'. I just paused and there should be no reaction to it. He must have spoken it in rage and I think he is smart enough to realise that he did not sound right.”

Bebika Dhurve then said that when Abhishek Malhan was aggressive and she calmly told him to go ahead and hit her, he was shocked. Bebika also claimed that she has never overreacted. To this, Pooja Bhatt replied, "You [Bebika Dhurve] have overreacted on many other things. But I hear you, don't feel the sense of control. Now hold on to this calm and control."

During the fight, Abhishek Malhan, who is a YouTuber, lost his cool and said, “Bolna tereko nahi aata, Badtameez tu hai, Tere maa baap pe hakk ho na, woh tumhe sabse pehle ghar se bahar kare. Agar tere maa baap ko teri harkaton se sharam aayegi. Besharam, badtameez ladki. [You don't know how to speak, you are disrespectful. If your mother, father had the rights, they would have removed you from the house. Only if your parents will get embarrassed by your actions. Shameless and disrespectful woman.]” He further said, "Ladki hai na tu isiliye izzat de raha hu. Tu gandh hai, teacher ki aukat hai teri [You are a woman hence, I am respecting you. Are you worthy of being a teacher].”

For the unversed, Manisha Rani along with Avinash Sachdev emerged as winners of the classroom task. Later, out of the two, Manisha Rani became the new captain of the house.