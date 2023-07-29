Pooja Bhatt To Leave Bigg Boss OTT 2 For Her Prior Commitments: Report

Pooja Bhatt on the show. (Courtesy: SujitYa82951951)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt has been making headlines for her no-nonsense attitude inside the house. From schooling co-contestants to moderating tasks, the actress has kept fans glued to the screens. Now, it is being reported that Pooja Bhatt will leave the Salman Khan-hosted show. As per a tweet shared by Bigg Boss Tak, Pooja Bhatt's “contract was only for six weeks.” The tweet read, “According to a source, Pooja Bhatt ji has a contract of only 6 weeks and she may exit the show this weekend due to her prior commitments.” The source added that actress Alia Bhatt “might make an appearance during this Weekend Ka Vaar to promote her film [Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani] and possibly take her sister, Pooja [Bhatt], out of the show. That is why she is seen often entering the confession room, maybe for negotiating and discussions on the contract.”

Recently, Alia Bhatt also opened up about her favourite Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant. She said that Elvish Yadav is her favourite. “Elvish mujhe bohot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa woh andaaz hai, jaise woh bolta hai system hai [Elvish is naughty, he has a certain way of doing things], it's entertaining. He wins hearts. He is very funny. I like him a lot,” the actress said at a promotional event for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

For Pooja Bhatt, she added, “But I have to take my sister's [Pooja Bhatt] name kyunki vo to humari ghar parivar ki Rani hai [because she is the queen of our house]. The way she is.”

Alia Bhatt shares the screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.