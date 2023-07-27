Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Tells Abhishek Malhan That She Likes 'Sharif Guys'

Image instagrammed by Jiya. (Courtesy: Jiya Shankar)

The Bigg Boss OTThouse is no stranger to love stories. In the second season of the show, we previously saw Avinash Sachdev confess his feelings for fellow contestant Falaq Naazz. Now, another contestant Jiya Shankar has expressed her feelings for Abhishek Malhan during the Ticket To Finale task in the latest episode of the reality show. It all started when the contestants were divided into three teams to compete in the task. Amid the competition, Jiya says that she has been close to Abhishek since the very first day and that she has begun to fall for him. Meanwhile, Abhishek tells her that he was never interested in her and jokes that she should not try to take advantage of him. To this, Jiya says that she knows that Abhishek is just joking and that he likes her too. She also tells Abhishek that she prefers “sharif guys”.

“We have been close since day one, I like how you are very innocent. I'm into sharif guys anyways. Manisha was asking me if I like you and I think you already know the answer,” Jiya Shankar says about a conversation she had with Manisha Rani. To this, Abhishek jokes, “Don't try to take advantage of me or touch me as I don't like being touched.”

Jiya Shankar also explains that she did not respond to Manisha Rani as she preferred to speak with Abhishek Malhan directly.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, at the end of the task, the team comprising Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar, emerged as winners.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is available for streaming on Jio Cinema. The show is hosted by Salman Khan, who features on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, where he interacts with contestants on their shortcomings and performance during the previous week.