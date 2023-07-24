Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Please Wait For Me,' Avinash Sachdev Tells Falaq Naazz After She Is Voted Out

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: officialjiocinema)

As Bigg Boss OTT 2moves towards the final weeks of the competition, more contestants are joining the list of eliminated housemates. The latest on the list is Falaq Naazz who had to leave the show after she was voted out by fellow contestants. Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Elvish Yadav, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar were nominated for elimination. Salman Khan announced during Weekend Ka Vaarthat Jad Hadid, Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev were in the bottom three. Housemates were then asked to vote out the contestant who was least interested in the show. Falaq was subsequently voted out. Following this, contestants such as Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev expressed their shock at the eviction.

In the episode, Avinash Sachdev, who has previously expressed his affection for Falaq Naazz, asks her to wait for him outside the Bigg Boss house. “I still can't believe that you have to leave the show. I am not happy about it at all. Please wait for me outside the show," he says.

As contestants begin to cry after Falaq Naazz leaves the house, Salman Khan reminds them that Falaq Naazz's eviction was a direct consequence of their votes. He also points out that Jad Hadid has often said that he wants to quit the show. “Jad Hadid has continuously said that he doesn't want to be a part of the show and Falaq wanted to be a part of the show. Still, all of you voted her out,” Salman Khan says.

Earlier, when Avinash Sachdev had declared his feelings for Falaq Naazz, the actress said that she was not in a dating zone. “I am not in the dating zone. I don't want to give my time to anyone. I am clear about that. Now if I have to think seriously, I will think of settling down,” she said, adding, “I am giving this hint that I may disappear after going out.”

The show, hosted by Salman Khan, is available for 24*7 streaming on Jio Cinema.