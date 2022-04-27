Abhishek Inspired Don Song Moves But Dad Amitabh Bachchan 'Does It Better.' Agree?

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan dancing. (courtesy: bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan is basking on the success of his recently released film Dasvi. However, more than him, Amitabh Bachchan is beaming with joy. On Wednesday, he shared a fan-made video of his hit song Khaike Pan Banaraswala, with a song from the movie Dasvi playing in the background. The megastar revealed that young Abhishek's dance moves inspired the steps in the song. Now, reacting to it, Abhishek shared an edited video clip of Big B's hit song Pag Ghungroo Baandh from the movie Namak Halaal. However, once again, there is a twist as the clip is from the 80's classic, but the background song is from Abhishek's Dasvi.

Sharing the fan-made video, Abhishek Bachchan captioned it as "What the son does... the father doesn't just do it first, but he does it better!! @amitabhbachchan #dasvi #namakhalal #TheOG". Soon after he shared the video, sister, Shweta Bachchan, was among the first ones to drop a comment. She wrote, "Hahahahahaha," while a fan wrote, "The Incredible Bachchan Magic..The Bachchan Legacy Continues !"

Here have a look:



On Wednesday morning, Amitabh Bachchan shared an edited video clip of his iconic song from the movie Don and captioned it as, "Some of the moves were a copy of Abhishek when he was a kid, he used to dance like that .. he moved sideways always". Soon after he shared the video, Abhishek was the first one to drop a comment. He wrote, "Haha. Still moving sideways."

Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing several fan-made pictures on his Instagram ever since Dasvi has released. A few days ago, he shared a sketch of him and Abhishek and captioned it as, "Ready to devour. And let me tell you, you already have..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in SSS-7.