Abhishek Banerjee Sums Up Working With Amitabh Bachchan: 'I Can Say I Went To An Acting School'

Image was shared by Abhishek Banerjee.(courtesy: nowitsabhi)

Working with a stalwart like Amitabh Bachchan is a dream come true for most actors in Bollywood and it looks like Abhishek Banerjee is no different. The two actors will be seen together in Section 84 and Abhishek Banerjee has now shared a picture with the legend and opened up about the experience. In the image, Abhishek Banerjee – dressed in a white shirt and black trousers – is seen standing next to Big B, who is wearing a kurta, jacket, and bandana. Sharing the happy image, Abhishek Banerjee wrote, “Aaj khush toh bahut hu mai,” referring to one of Amitabh Bachchan's most iconic dialogues. He added, “I learnt so many important life lessons just by spending a few days on set with you sir... and finally I can say I went to an acting school. Shri Amitabh Bachchan #section84. Thank you, Ribhu Dasgupta. #beliveinmagic #believeinyourself #actor #actorslife.”

In response, actor Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Kya baat hai.” Divyenndu Sharma said, “Je Baat…Tiger!” Ali Fazal wrote, “Waah!” Saiyami Kher and Vidya Malavade dropped heart emojis.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee shared another detailed note about working with Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote, “Section 84 is my moment of Eklavya meeting his Dronacharya. When I knew nothing about acting, I only knew one name: Amitabh Bachchan. From a boy who's hypnotised by him to actually getting the opportunity to stand alongside him in one frame, life has truly completed a circle for me. This is what dreams are made of, as the Bachchan mania continues for me. This time I am a part of it. Thank you, thank you Ribhu sir, you have no idea how my younger self is filled with joy to experience the mania with you. We've all been struck for years now! -Abhishek Banerjee.”

In response, director Ribhu Dasgupta wrote: “The court is now in session, Welcome on board. Now the 2 Bengalis will service the ultimate GURU.”

Dino Morea said, “Deserving brother.” Abhimanyu Dassani wrote, “No way no way! Tick one off your list.”

Abhishek Banerjee is known for her work in projects such as Stree, Dream Girl, Ajeeb Daastaans, and Bhediya, among others. Amitabh Bachchan, meanwhile, will be seen in Project K, alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.