Why Amitabh Bachchan Meets Fans On Sunday Barefoot: 'Go To The Temple'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

If you have a problem with Amitabh Bachchan meeting his fans outside his Mumbai bungalow without any footwear every Sunday, he has a perfect reply for you. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the actor called his “well-wishers” waiting for a glimpse of him outside Jalsa each Sunday his “temple”. Big B posted a photo from last Sunday when his fans gathered around his bungalow to wish him and Jaya Bachchan on their 50th wedding anniversary. He is seen greeting the crowd without wearing slippers or shoes. “They ask me somewhat contentiously, ‘Who goes out to meet fans bare feet?' I tell them: ‘I do... you go to the temple bare feet… My well-wishers on Sunday are my temple! You got a problem with that!'” Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a red heart under the post. Mouni Roy, who has shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra, followed suit.





On his blog, too, Big B shared photos of his fans and expressed his admiration for those who wait for hours in the “sweltering heat” for him. Detailing the scene outside Jalsa with some photographs of his fans from June 4, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: “The love of those that bring wonder and cheer and the joy of existence persist at every Sunday GOJ... poor kids... they shall never know why they were subjected to this torture! (sic)”

He added: “I felt they wait for hours in this sweltering heat, so to provide them drinking water with lime to quench their thirst… 4 containers, 2 on either side of the gate… over and above the ‘matka' that is permanently there during the day and night… some sarcastically commented on a few occasions… ‘Who goes out wearing socks and bare feet. ‘I say…I DO! .. you got a problem with that!? ‘You go to the temple bare feet… my well-wishers are my temple'.”







Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai, in which he co-starred with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa. Now, he has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone lined up. He will also be seen in the Hindi adaptation of 2015 American film The Intern, opposite Deepika.