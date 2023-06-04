Amitabh Bachchan And Anil Kapoor In Throwback Gold Posted By Anupam Kher. Bonus - A Young Abhishek Bachchan

Image shared by Anupam Kher. (courtesy: anupampkher)

The award for the best throwback picture goes to none other than Anupam Kher. The veteran actor has pulled out a blast-from-the-past moment featuring himself, his neighbour and dear friend Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan and the legendary filmmaker late Yash Chopra. Here, the actors are seen engaged in a candid conversation. It seems the picture was clicked at an event. Anupam Kher poured his heart out in the caption box. He wrote, “A pic is worth a thousand words. But a memory is priceless!” For the hashtags, he added, “ #Beautiful Memories” and “#InnocentDays”. The picture became an instant hit on social media. Fans have dropped red hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

Anupam Kher's Instagram timeline is filled with major throwback moments. A few days back, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. In the pic, director Sooraj Barjatya and Anupam Kher are engaged in a serious conversation. We also get a glimpse of Salman Khan. In a joint post, Anupam Kher and Rajshri Films, the production house, wrote, “We unravel this memory by sharing this picture of #SoorajBarjatya and #AnupamKher by offering an ode to their affluent friendship and a throwback to the golden days of the shoot.” To this, Anupam Kher expressed his gratitude and wrote, “I am honoured and privileged to be #Sooraj's friend. He is the best human being I have ever met.”

Anupam Kher will soon be seen in Vijay 69. It is going to be his 537th film. The actor shared his first-look poster on Instagram and said, “ANNOUNCEMENT: It's good to be 69 years young! Super excited to be starring in @yrfentertainment's #Vijay69 in the lead: a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let's put the show on the road! Jai Ho!”

Vijay 69 is directed by Akshay Roy.