Abhishek Bachchan Virtually Joined Aishwarya For Anniversary Celebrations. Bonus - Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might have been a day late in sharing a picture from her and Abhishek Bachchan's anniversary celebrations but we can't overlook the fact that her post is simply adorable. Abhishek, who is currently shooting for a project in Lucknow (going by his recent Instagram posts), was away from home on his and Aishwarya's 14th wedding anniversary. However, he made up for it by joining wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya through a video call, a screenshot of which was posted by the Dhoom 2 actress on her Instagram handle on Wednesday. No caption needed. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen happily posing together.

Abhishek Bachchan, earlier this week, urged his fans to wear masks at all times. "Please, please, please keep your mask on! If not for yourself, think about your family, elders, friends and loved ones. #maskup #maskon," he wrote sharing this selfie.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek, co-stars of films like Guru, Dhoom 2, Raavan, Sarkar Raj, Umrao Jaan, Kuch Naa Kaho and Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, got married on April 20, 2007. It was an intimate wedding ceremony that took place at the Bachchan residence Prateeksha. The couple welcomed their first child, Aaradhya, in 2011.

Last year, four members of Bollywood's Bachchan family - Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Big B's 9-year-old granddaughter announced in July that they had contracted the virus. The family stayed in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital until their recovery.