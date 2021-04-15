Be Like Abhishek Bachchan And 'Keep Your Mask On.' See What He Posted

Abhishek Bachchan shared this image.( courtesy bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan's message came loud and clear on Thursday morning. The actor, who contracted the virus last year, shared a selfie from Lucknow and he urged all his fans to wear masks at all times. The actor wrote in his Instagram post: "Please, please, please keep your mask on." The actor added, "If not for yourself, think about your family, elders, friends and loved ones." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #maskup and #maskon. Four members of Bollywood's Bachchan family - Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Big B's 9-year-old granddaughter announced in July last year that they had contracted the virus. The family stayed in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital until their recovery.

Last year, Abhishek shared a video, in which he asked his fans to wear masks. "Whenever you go out or you are with somebody, keep your mask on, guys. It's important," he said in the video. His caption read, "Wear your mask. Be safe. Don't take this virus lightly." He hashtagged his post #speakingfromexperience #wearamask #covid19 #coronavirus.

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor recently starred in The Big Bull, which was produced by Ajay Devgn. It released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Last year, he featured in Anurag Basu's Netflix film Ludo and Breathe: Into The Shadows, which marked his digital debut.