What Amitabh Bachchan Told Abhishek When He Said That He Was 'Not Made For This Industry'

Abhishek Bachchan, who has mastered the art of dealing with trolls on social media in the most dignified manner, wasn't always okay dealing with criticism. The actor's extensive journey in the film industry and his father Amitabh Bachchan's words of wisdom helped him deal with criticism and how. In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor admitted that stepping into Bollywood seemed like a "mistake." At one point, the actor even said that he wasn't "made for this industry." In the interview, Abhishek Bachchan said, "To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There was no social media back then, but I read via media that some were abusing me while some said that I do not know acting. At one point in time, I felt it was my mistake that I came into the industry as whatsoever I was trying, it was not working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry."

When the actor started questioning himself, it was his father Amitabh Bachchan, who helped him. Big B told Abhishek, "'I never brought you up to be a quitter. Every morning you have to wake up and fight for your place under the sun. As an actor, you are improving with every film.'"

Abhishek Bachchan's career trajectory can be classified as an amalgamation of critically acclaimed films, some flops as well as mass entertainers. The actor delivered box office hits in the form of the Dhoom series, Bunty Aur Babli, the Sarkar series, Dostana, Bol Bachchan and Bluffmaster!, to name a few. The actor was equally adept at garnering praise from film critics for his performances in films like Guru, Yuva, Delhi-6, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and the National Award winning film Paa.

He did have his share of box office debacles too, in the form of Drona, Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai, Om Jai Jagadish, Mumia Se Aaya Mera Dost and Kuch Naa Kaho to name a few.

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor recently starred in The Big Bull. Last year, he featured in Anurag Basu's Netflix film Ludo and Breathe: Into The Shadows, which marked his digital debut.