Abhishek Bachchan On How Hard Amitabh Bachchan And Shah Rukh Khan Work: 'That's Why They Are So Great'

Abhishek Bachchan has carved a niche for himself with his impressive body of work over the years. The actor's initial claim to fame was that he is the son of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Over the years, Abhishek Bachchan has in several candid and refreshing interviews acknowledged the privilege of being the son of the cinema legend, while addressing the pressures it brings with it. Over the years, he has also acknowledged learning from his co-stars such as superstar Shah Rukh Khan, among others. Now, in a new interview with Humans Of Bombay, Abhishek Bachchan has spoken about two of his colleagues – his father Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, with whom he has worked in several films.

The actor shared that he has witnessed how hard the two superstars continue to work, despite having decades of experience. This devotion to their work is the secret to their sustained success, he said. “That's why they are so great because for them, it's just about the work,” Abhishek Bachchan said.

About his father Amitabh Bachchan – arguably one of the biggest names in Indian cinema – Abhishek Bachchan said, “When I was growing up, there were weeks on end when I wouldn't see my father, and he was sleeping in the bed about 10 feet away from me because he used to leave for work before I woke up in the morning, and he'd come back after I'd gone to bed. So, although we were staying under the same roof, you don't get to see him and you realise that's how hard they had to work.”

In particular, Abhishek Bachchan shed light on the gruelling schedule that Amitabh Bachchan follows during the shoot of the iconic quizzing show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor said that despite shooting two episodes per day – and doing this for years – Big B still rehearses his lines. The doting son said, “He will get home at around 11:30-12 (at night), shower, have his dinner and then he gets on to his blog, he will be answering all his messages on Twitter and will be pushing out and saying 'Ghoomer dekho, Ghoomer dekho'. He is too sweet,” addressing his father's tweets about Abhishek's new film.

About SRK – with whom Abhishek Bachchan has worked in films such as Happy New Year and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna – the actor said, “He is like an assistant, he doesn't even look at the watch. It's all about the work.”

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Ghoomer will be released in theatres on August 18. The film is headlined by Abhishek and Saiyami Kher.