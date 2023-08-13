Shweta Bachchan Sends Big Love To Brother Abhishek After Ghoomer's Premiere At IFFM

Shweta Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan has given a big shout-out to her dear brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek's upcoming film Ghoomer premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). Ghoomer, which also stars Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi, narrates the story of a differently-abled sportsperson. Now, Shweta Bachchan has shared two photographs on Instagram to send some love to her brother. In one of the pictures, the brother-sister duo is all smiles as they pose together in a cafe. In another frame, which was presumably clicked ahead of Ghoomer's premiere in Melbourne, Abhishek and Shweta are sharing a hug. “Good on ya mate - love you (evil eye),” read the caption, accompanying the pictures.

Reacting to the post, Susanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali dropped red heart emoticons in the comments. Kunal Kapoor too dropped a bunch of heart emojis.

Check out Shweta Bachchan's post here:

Before the premiere of Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan along with his co-stars Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi visited the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Sharing a bunch of pictures from his day out, the actor wrote, "What an honour to walk around the MCG. Now to walk towards the premiere tonight. Wish us luck. #IiffMelbourne #TeamGhoomer #IFFM2023 and #GhoomerInMelbourne”

Shabana Azmi also shared a photo dump from Melbourne. In the caption, the actress revealed how Abhishek Bachchan took her, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi out for lunch at an Italian restaurant.

"So Abhishek Bachchan took Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and me out to an Italian restaurant for lunch today ahead of the World Premiere of our film Ghoomer directed by R Balki at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Missing you Balki. What a pity you had to opt-out at the last minute because of the H1N1 flu. Lunch was a riot,” she wrote.

Ghoomer is all set to release in theatres on August 18.