Abhishek Bachchan's Comment On Aishwarya And Vikram's PS-2 Song Sums Up Everyone's Reaction

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in PS-2. (courtesy: LycaProductions)

Ponniyin Selvan - 2, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, is receiving rave reviews across the world. The film that includes a host of stars including Aishwarya Rai and Vikram has also received a lot of love from celebrities as well. This includes actor and Aishwarya Rai's husband Abhishek Bachchan who has been vocal about his appreciation for the movie as well as Aishwarya's performance. Now, in response to a tweet, Abhishek Bachchan has shared his thoughts about a song from the film. The song in question is Chinnajiru Nilave, a ballad focused on the love story of Nandini and Aditha Karikalan, played by Aishwarya and Vikram. Quote-tweeting a glimpse of the song, one fan said, “This song has my [heart emoji] Aishwarya Rai @chiyaan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #PonniyinSelvan2.” Responding to the tweet, Abhishek Bachchan gushed, “It's beautiful.”

Following the release of the film, Abhishek Bachchan shared his review of Ponniyin Selvan - 2. He wrote, “#PS2 is simply fantastic. At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team Mani Ratnam, Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan.”

The tweet also went viral because in response to the post, a user wrote, “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya.” Abhishek Bachchan was quick to reply. He said: “Let her sign? Sir, she certainly doesn't need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.” Did someone say couple goals yet?

The two Ponniyin Selvan films are based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan- 2 released on April 28.