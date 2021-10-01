Aashka Goradia Is Busy Sharing Pics From Beach Yoga - One Post At A Time

Aashka Goradia shared this image. (courtesy aashkagoradia)

Highlights Aashka shared posts from her yoga session

Aashka has been staying in Goa for months

In the video, she can be seen doing sirsasana

Actress Aashka Goradia, who is also a yogini, often posts videos from her fitness sessions. She focuses on working on core strength. The reason we brought this up today is because she shared an Instagram Reel on her profile on Friday. In the video, Aashka can be seen doing yoga on the beach. The actress can be seen doing a headstand and other asanas with utmost ease. She captioned the post: "Do what you like! Just do it." She accompanied her post with the hashtags #beachyoga, #sirsasana, #ashtanga #yogapractice and #yogaforlife.

This is what Aashka posted:

Here's another picture of Aashka doing yoga in Goa:

Aashka Goradia's staple fitness routine includes yoga. She captioned this post: "Fly. Cause thin or thick, plump or not... lean or plentiful... Nothing matters, what matters is strength... Work on strengthening and everything else is byproduct... Get up and move."

Earlier this year, Aashka announced on her Instagram story that she had contracted the virus. She and husband have been staying in Goa since their Covid-19 recovery. She wrote: "In preparation for our trip to my home in the US, Brent Goble and I have both tested positive for COVID. We have been reeling from this news since this morning when we were just about to leave Goa. Both of us are feeling fine physically but the test reports say otherwise and that means we have to let the virus run its course. Thankfully with our active and healthy lifestyle, we aren't experiencing any deliberating symptoms. We are at our home in Goa, safe, and not in contact with anyone."

Aashka Goradia, a popular name in the Indian television industry, is best-known for starring in TV shows like Kkusum, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Baal Veer,Naagin, Daayan and Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap among others. She also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 6.