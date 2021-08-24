Aashka Goradia in a still from her video (courtesy aashkagoradia )

Aashka Goradia has not only set the bar high on the fitness scale but also keeps upping the ante with her pole dancing videos. By now, it is well established that the 35-year-old actress' favourite form of work out is pole dancing. On Tuesday, Aashka Goradia shared just a glimpse of her mid-week mood with a pole dancing video, which is best described by Billie Eilish's song Six Feet Under. Aashka can be seen endlessly swirling in the her pole dancing post, referring to which, she wrote: "Count me those swirls. Building strength, staying up longer... this run was for over a minute. Dropping a smile for unplanned yet successful transition."

Can you count the number of times Aashka Goradia swirls in this pole dancing video?

Aashka Goradia not only starts the week with pole dancing but also includes some work out in her TGIF routine. Here's what she shared on Friday:

Last month, Aashka Goradia wrote about feeling ecstatic that she's able to practice pole dancing again after a year: "When you truly have missed something so dearly... it just comes all multiplied and more. Yet never enough, from no pole to 4. For over a year of being away from practice, I am reunited. To the beginning of many swirls, spins, more strength and more training."

Here are some more snippets from Aashka Goradia's fitness diaries:

Aashka Goradia owns a cosmetics brand named Renee Cosmetics and is also part of Peace Of Blue Yoga, which is owned by her husband. In terms of acting, Aashka Goradia was last seen in the 2019 TV serial Daayan. She has also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, Bigg Boss 6 and Nach Baliye 8.