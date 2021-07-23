Aashka Goradia Air Walking Into The Weekend Is Our TGIF Mood

Aashka Goradia in a still from her video (courtesy aashkagoradia )

Aashka Goradia is setting major fitness goals, one post at a time. Aashka Goradia's fitness routines include not just working out but also yoga sessions, pole dancing and of course, air walking (her all-time favourite). On Friday, Aashka Goradia shared a glimpse of her TGIF routine on Instagram and looks like it began with her stepping into the pole dancing studio. This time, Aashka busied herself with some air walking while grooving on the pole. Yep, that's what she died. Sharing a glimpse of her Friday morning routine, Aashka wrote: "Cause air walk. My most favourite, anytime! Inversion or Pole.... Walk in air, baby." The 35-year-old actress described herself as a "beginner" in the hashtags and we think she did a pretty good job.

Earlier this week, Aashka Goradia wrote about feeling ecstatic that she's able to practice pole dancing again after a year: "When you truly have missed something so dearly... it just comes all multiplied and more. Yet never enough, from no pole to 4. For over a year of being away from practice, I am reunited. To the beginning of many swirls, spins, more strength and more training."

Pole dance is like therapy to Aashka Goradia because here's what she wrote earlier: "Voices of the day...those of mine and others...disappear... they simply disappear when I am here." Here are more pages out of Aashka Goradia's pole dancing diaries:

Aashka Goradia owns a cosmetics brand named Renee Cosmetics and is also part of Peace Of Blue Yoga, which is owned by her husband. In terms of acting, Aashka Goradia was last seen in the 2019 TV serial Daayan. She has also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, Bigg Boss 6 and Nach Baliye 8.