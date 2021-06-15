Aashka Goradia And Husband Brent Goble Are Serving Acro-Yoga Poses One Pic At A Time

Aashka Goradia shared this photo (courtesy aashkagoradia )

Highlights Aashka Goradia lives in Goa with her husband

She shared a pic of her practicing yoga

She captioned her photo in three words

Aashka Goradia's Instagram is a window to her life in Goa - she lives in the beach destination with her husband Brent Goble. Aashka Goradia often fills up her Instagram with glimpses of her fitness routine, comprising mostly of yoga sessions. Just like Aashka, her husband too is a yoga enthusiast and they often set major couple yoga goals on Instagram. On Tuesday, Aashka shared a photo of the two practicing acro-yoga on a beach and captioned it in just three words: "Awareness, Connection, Possibilities." Aashka, sporting a yellow bikini, can be seen balancing her weight with help from her husband Brent Goble - acro-yoga is a combination of yoga and acrobatics.

Here's the latest entry to Aashka Goradia's yoga diaries:

Last month, Aashka set Instagram ablaze with this yoga moment with Brent Goble.

And with this one before that:

Earlier this year, Aashka Goradia revealed in an interview that she has taken a break from acting and is living her life as an entrepreneur. "Entrepreneurship was a path I wanted to pursue. Business was always in my blood, and this dream has been with me for quite some time now. Acting happened by chance. I was only 16 when I moved to Mumbai, but while pursuing my acting career, I had this business virus in me, to do something in the world out there and that has finally happened. So, I felt it's time I tell everyone that acting, for now, is going on a break as I pursue my other dream," she told Bombay Times.

Aashka Goradia owns a cosmetics brand named Renee Cosmetics and is also part of Peace Of Blue Yoga, which is owned by her husband. In terms of acting, Aashka Goradia was last seen in the 2019 TV serial Daayan. She has also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, Bigg Boss 6 and Nach Baliye 8.