After Recovering From COVID, Aashka Goradia And Husband Are Busy Doing Yoga

Aashka Goradia with her husband. (courtesy aashkagoradia)

Highlights Aashka and her husband Brent Goble recovered earlier this month

They were in Goa when they tested positive

Aashka stays in the US with her husband

TV actress Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month, are busy working on their core strength. The actress, on Wednesday, posted a picture from one of her yoga sessions with her husband. The couple, who can be seen doing yoga by the beach, can be seen dressed in swimwear. Aashka can be seen in a bright yellow bikini and her husband in swimming trunks. An excerpt from her caption read, "Take your financial matters in your hands. Get rich, stay rich. Get aligned, stay balanced." The couple who stays in the US, had been living in Goa for a while and they couldn't return home after contracting the virus last month.

Check out Aashka Goradia's post here:

Last month, Aashka announced on her Instagram story that she had contracted the virus. She wrote: "In preparation for our trip to my home in the US, Brent Goble and I have both tested positive for COVID. We have been reeling from this news since this morning when we were just about to leave Goa. Both of us are feeling fine physically but the test reports say otherwise and that means we have to let the virus run its course. Thankfully with our active and healthy lifestyle, we aren't experiencing any deliberating symptoms. We are at our home in Goa, safe, and not in contact with anyone."

Aashka Goradia, a popular name in the Indian television industry, is best-known for starring in TV shows like Kkusum, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Baal Veer,Naagin, Daayan and Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap among others. She also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 6.