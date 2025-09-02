Aaradhya Bachchan Looks Like Mini-Aishwarya Rai In Actress's Old Photo, Internet Reacts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were seen visiting the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Ganeshotsav pandal on Sunday. The mother-daughter duo along with Aishwarya's mother arrived to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings, dressed to the nines in traditionals. All eyes were on Aishwarya and Aaradhya, amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Now, a throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making the rounds where fans believe Aaradhya resembles her mother quite a lot.

What's Happening

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan arrived with their bodyguards at the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Ganeshotsav pandal on Sunday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Fans and media crowded all around them to catch a glimpse and take pictures.

Soon, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's pictures went viral online, with fans digging up an old picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and comparing it with Aaradhya's latest snap from the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

From their similar poses in the two pictures to their smiles, fans called Aaradhya a "mirror image" of Aishwarya.

In the old picture, Aishwarya is seen clad in a bright yellow saree paired with a pink blouse. Whereas Aaradhya was seen wearing an orange salwar suit at the recent outing during Ganesh Chaturthi with her mother.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan have often been in the news for how much Aaradhya resembles her mother. Their latest airport looks also made headlines when they were seen twinning in black ensembles.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Work

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's epic historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan II. The film also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan (as the title character), Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and others in key roles.

In A Nutshell

The Internet was amazed to see the striking resemblance between a younger Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the latest pictures of her daughter Aaradhya as they arrived for Ganapati darshan at GSB Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai on Sunday. Pictures and videos from the venue have flooded social media.