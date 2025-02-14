Gulzar's 1975 Classic <i>Aandhi</i> Turns 50: "It Should Be Re-Released, " Says Javed Akhtar

Veteran lyricist-scriptwriter Javed Akhtar says Gulzar's 1975 Aandhi, starring Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen, will do "extremely well" today it is re-released in theatres.

The film, which turns 50 this week, is considered a modern classic and is perhaps the best known film in lyricist-poet Gulzar's filmography as a director that also includes movies such as Mausam, Parichay, Mere Apne, Khushboo and Lekin among others.

"It's a really nice film. It needs to be re-released today in multiplexes. There is a certain disadvantage to films that are subtle, intelligent and of an higher IQ. They perhaps don't get that kind of audience in big theatres. I think a film like Aandhi, if it re-releases, will do extremely well today," Akhtar told PTI.

Aandhi had a great soundtrack by RD Burman with singers in Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Its songs Tere Bina, Tum Aa Gaye Ho, and Iss Mod Se Jaate Hai are popular even today.

The Hindi film, written by famous Hindi author Kamleshwar, revolved around a couple whose relationship suffers because of different ambitions. Sen played Aarti Devi, a woman from a political family while Kumar was in the role of JK, a hotel manager.

Aandhi, which reportedly ran for just weeks in theatres, was banned during the Emergency as many believed Sen's character resembled the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. It was re-released later.

Not just Akhtar, the film holds a special place in the heart of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, directors Sooraj Barjatya and Karan Johar, actor Pratik Gandhi and producer Harman Baweja. Bhatt, who has explored the many layers of man-woman relationship in films such as Arth and Zakhm, said while people talk about politics when they speak about Aandhi, for him, it is a film about "lost love".

"It's the irony of life that two human beings meet again to realise that some distances can never be crossed. It is a meditation on love and ambition. At that time for a woman to be ambitious was unheard of, very bold, and she paid the price for it. It's a deeply personal story. It was very brave of Gulzar sahab to have a character like that and go against the diktat that a woman must sacrifice.

"Also,Tere Bina Zindagi Se… is RD Burman's timeless song, and that captures the ache of what life could've been had they stayed together," Bhatt told PTI.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story star Gandhi says Aandhi is among his all time favourite movies as it featured Sanjeev Kumar.

"His range and the way he's created comedy, intense performances and drama and everything. So he's my all time favourite actor and we happen to share the same city. He also comes from Surat," Gandhi told PTI.

Johar said he remembers watching all of Gulzar's films on VHS cassettes.

"I was one of those old soul kids that wasn't reading comics, that wasn't watching, what the kids that age were watching. I was obsessed with the vintage magic of Guru Dutt, with the glory and social commentary of Raj Kapoor, with Gulzar Saab's ethos and pathos in cinema," Johar told PTI, adding that though one cannot match the masters, he is always inspired by Gulzar's body of work that he discovered at a young age.

Barjatya, known for his family dramas such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!,Hum Saath Saath Hain and Vivaah, said Gulzar is "all passion".

"Knowing how Gulzar sahab works, Aandhi is pure passion, a pure creation. It is not about what sells and what works. Otherwise, it's impossible to create something free. I guess that's why they are masterpieces," he told PTI.

Baweja said it was only recently that he kept listening to Gulzar's music while on a recce in Uttarakhand.

"And then we started talking about Gulzar sahib for a while because we were driving around and we had like 50 minutes to the next location. And the entire conversation was about the kind of work that he's done.

"It is amazing that Aandhi is 50 years. It is important to celebrate him and everything that he's brought to literature and to the industry. And it's so wide. His impact is so beautiful," Baweja told PTI.

Producer Boney Kapoor also remembers the songs of the film and how it has stayed with people even today.

"The relationship between a husband and wife is something that caught my attention. I love the songs of the film. My favourite song is Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)